NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for a Pole Fo

NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for a Pole Foundation project will be received by Rochester Public Utilities until October 12th, 2022 at 2:00pm. Bid results will be posted online at www.publicpurchase.com by 3:00 pm. Instructions for the bidding requirements can be found at: www.publicpurchase.com/gems/rochester,mn/buyer/public/home. Bid must be accompanied by a cash deposit, bid bond, cashier’s check or a certified check payable to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, for five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City if the bidder, upon the letting of the contract, shall fail to enter into a contract. The Public Utility Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. (Oct. 1, 2022) 107290