NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for Marion Ro

NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for Marion Road Substation Relay and Control Panels will be received by Rochester Public Utilities until June 10th, 2022 at 2:00pm. Bid results will be posted online at www.publicpurchase.com by 3:00 pm. Any bid received subsequent to the time specified will be promptly returned to the bidder unopened. Instructions for the specifications and submittal requirements can be found at: www.publicpurchase.com/gems/rochester,mn/buyer/public/home. Bid must be accompanied by a cash deposit, bid bond, cashier’s check or a certified check payable to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, for five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City if the bidder, upon the letting of the contract, shall fail to enter into a contract. The Public Utility Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. (May 28, 2022) 68656