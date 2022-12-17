NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR D

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1.Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated October 3, 2022 and recorded on October 4, 2022, as Document Number A1574765, and amended by Corrective Contract for Deed recorded October 11, 2022 as document number A1575175 in the Office of the County Recorder of Olmsted County, Minnesota, in which Homes for Cash MN, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, as seller, sold to Tina M. Griffin, as purchaser, the real property in Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Unit Number F102, Valley View Village Number Two, Condominium No. 44, Olmsted County, Minnesota 2. The default is as follows: Failure to make December 2022 payment as required under the contract for deed 3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase price was[ ... ] Dollars($[ ... ]) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the purchaser is [ ... ] Dollars ($ [ ... ]), which is[ ... ]% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required by Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 1e. 4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE: PLUS (2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU): PLUS (3.) $[ ... ] TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED: PLUS (4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU: PLUS (5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $[ ... ] (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT. ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU): OR (b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL. HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY: YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE· AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 6.The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Name: James M. Hansen Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: 2518 Superior Drive NW, Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901 Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice: 2518 Superior Drive NW, Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901 Telephone: 507-252-0123 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. AFFIDAVIT OF VACANCY State of Minnesota, County of Olmsted Joseph Lawler, being duly sworn on oath says that: on December 1, 2022, I went upon the real estate described in the foregoing notice for the purpose of serving the notice upon the persons in possession of thereof; on said date the real estate was vacant and unoccupied. /s/ Joseph Lawler Signed and sworn to before me on December 1, 2022, by Joseph Lawler. /s/ James Michael Hansen (Notary Stamp) My commission expires: 1/31/23 AFFIDAVIT OF FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH NOTICE State of Minnesota, County of Olmsted James M. Hansen, being duly sworn on oath says that: I am the person authorized to receive payments; more than 90 days have elapsed since the service of the notice on Tina M. Griffin; the terms of notice have not been complied with; and the default set forth in the notice still continues. I make this affidavit for the purpose of terminating the Contract and recording the notice, the proofs of the service of the note, and this affidavit. _________________ James M. Hansen Signed and sworn to before me on ___________, by James M. Hansen (Stamp) _________________ Title (and Rank): __________ My commission expires: _________ THIS INSTRUMENT WAS DRAFTED BY: Hansen Title and Legal Services, LLC 2518 Superior Drive NW Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 (Dec. 17, 24 & 31, 2022) 131269