NOTICE OF COUNCIL HEARING Notice is here

NOTICE OF COUNCIL HEARING Notice is hereby given by the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, that all persons interested in the termination of Zone 1, near John Marshall High School and Zone 4, near Mayo High School from the Residential Permit Parking Program may be heard at a meeting of the Common Council to be held in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th St SE in said City at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022. (Sept. 17, 2022) 101901