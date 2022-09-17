NOTICE OF COUNCIL HEARING Notice is here

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Published September 17, 2022 01:17 AM
NOTICE OF COUNCIL HEARING Notice is hereby given by the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, that all persons interested in the termination of Zone 1, near John Marshall High School and Zone 4, near Mayo High School from the Residential Permit Parking Program may be heard at a meeting of the Common Council to be held in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th St SE in said City at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022. (Sept. 17, 2022) 101901