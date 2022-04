NOTICE OF COUNCIL HEARING Notice is hereby given by the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, that all persons interested in the removal of Residential Permit Parking on 8 1/2 Ave SE between 13 1/2 St SE and 15th St SE may be heard at a meeting of the Common Council to be held in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th St SE in said City at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 (April 23, 2022) 55044