NOTICE OF COUNCIL HEARING Notice is hereby given by the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, that all persons interested in the removal of Residential Permit Parking on Folwell Ln SW, from 7th Ave SW to end of Cul-de-Sac to the north may be heard at a meeting of the Common Council to be held in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th St SE in said City at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022