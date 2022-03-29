NOTICE OF DODGE COUNTY WIND APPLICATIONS In the Matter of the Application of Dodge County Wind, LLC for a Certificate of Need, a Site Permit, and a Route Permit for the up to 259 MW Large Wind Energy Conversion System and Associated 161 kV Transmission Line in Dodge, Mower and Steele Counties, Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Docket Numbers: IP-6981/CN-20-865, IP-6981/WS-20-866, and IP-6981/TL-20-867 On March 8, 2022, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission issued an Order finding Dodge County Wind’s applications for a Certificate of Need (filed January 12, 2022), Site Permit (filed January 12, 2022), and Route Permit (filed January 14, 2022) to be complete for the purposes of review. Information regarding these filings, the project proposed by Dodge County Wind, and how to access the applications filed by Dodge County Wind are provided in this notice. Project Description: Dodge County Wind’s project would entail construction of a maximum of 79 wind turbines for a combined nameplate capacity of 259 megawatts. The Project also includes an associated approximately 26.8-mile 161 kilovolt generation tie line that is the subject of Dodge County Wind’s Route Permit application, a project collector substation, collection lines, an operation and maintenance building, permanent meteorological evaluation towers, Aircraft Detection Lighting System towers, and gravel access roads. The electrical output of the Project is intended to assist Great River Energy in maintaining compliance with the Minnesota Renewable Energy Standard and delivering reliable and affordable wholesale electricity to the regional electricity market and its member-owner cooperatives. The project is being reviewed under Minnesota Statutes Section 216B.243 (Certificate of Need), Chapter 216F (Site Permit), and Chapter 216E (Route Permit), and Minnesota Rules Chapters 7849, 7850, and 7854. To learn more: Department of Commerce Project Website: https://mn.gov/eera/web/project/13333/ Project Mailing List: Sign up to receive notices about project milestones and opportunities to participate. Contact docketing.puc@state.mn.us or 651-201-2246 with docket number (20-865, 20-866, and/or 20-867), your name, mailing address, and email address. Full Case Record: See all documents filed in these dockets via the Commission’s website: mn.gov/puc/edockets, select Go to eDockets Project Database, enter the year (20) and the docket number (20-865 for Certificate of Need, 20-866 for Site Permit, or 20-867 for Route Permit), select Search. Subscribe: Receive email notification when new documents are filed in this docket at https://www.edockets.state.mn.us/EFiling and select Subscribe to Dockets. *Note – subscribing may result in a large number of emails. Community Locations: The Dodge County Wind applications are available for public viewing at the following libraries: • Blooming Prairie Public Library, 138 Hwy Ave S, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917 • Brownsdale Public Library, 103 Main St, Brownsdale, MN 55918 • Dodge Center Library, 13 1st Ave NW, Dodge Center, MN 55927 Public Meeting: Public meetings to provide information to the public about the proposed Project, to answer questions, and to allow the public an opportunity to suggest alternatives and impacts that should be considered during preparation of the EA will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Kasson State Theater, 221 W Main St., Kasson, MN 55944. If the April 12, 2022 meeting needs to be cancelled, it will be re-scheduled for April 26, 2022. A remote access meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The deadline for written comments is May 4, 2022. Additional information on the public meeting is available via the Department of Commerce and Commission websites. (March 29, 2022) 46235