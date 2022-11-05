NOTICE OF ENACTMENT CHAPTER 3500 SOLID W

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT CHAPTER 3500 SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT ORDINANCE On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Olmsted County Board enacted revisions to Chapter 3500 of the Olmsted County Code of Ordinances, the Solid Waste Management Ordinance. Some of the more important changes include the following: • Increase the number of Class A Hauler Licenses to 12. • Add a Class C Hauler License category for Persons providing roll-off container collection services. • Add a Class D Hauler License category for Persons providing bulky waste/”junk” hauling services. The effective date for these changes would be January 1, 2023. Changes are also proposed to the Solid Waste Management Fee and Service Charge Schedule. These changes include: • General changes to clarify the Solid Waste Management Service Charge rates for the various types of waste collected, effective January 1, 2023; and • Changes to accommodate the collection of the required service charge related to the new license types and adjustments to fees to reflect actual costs, effective March 1, 2023. While a printed copy of the approved changes to the ordinance is available for inspection during regular office hours in the County Auditor Division of the Property Records and Licensing Department, the revised ordinance can be found online at https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/garbage-recycling/proposed-changes-chapter-3500-solid-waste-management-ordinance. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department at 507-328-7070. (Nov. 5, 2022) 119326