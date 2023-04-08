NOTICE OF ENACTMENT CHAPTER 3500 SOLID W

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT CHAPTER 3500 SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT ORDINANCE On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Olmsted County Board enacted revisions to Chapter 3500 of the Olmsted County Code of Ordinances, the Solid Waste Management Ordinance. Some of the more important changes include the following: • Make enforcement provisions of the Ordinance more consistent with other County ordinances and provide a full array of enforcement options when needed. • Make minor changes to the Solid Waste Management Fee and Service Charge Schedule related to the acceptance of lithium batteries. • The effective date for these changes will be April 15, 2023. A printed copy of the approved ordinance will be available for inspection during regular office hours in the County Auditor Division of the Property Records and Licensing Department. The ordinance can also be found online at: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/government/ordinances-codes. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department at 507-328-7070. (April 8, 2023) 211871