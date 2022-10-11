NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT AVAIL

NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT AVAILABILITY, PUBLIC HEARINGS, AND COMMENT PERIOD Issued: October 3, 2022 In the Matter of the Application of Byron Solar, LLC for a Certificate of Need, Site Permit, and Route Permit for the up to 200 MW Byron Solar Project and 345 kV Transmission Line in Dodge and Olmsted Counties, Minnesota PUC Docket Numbers: IP7041/GS-20-763, IP7041/CN-20-764, and IP7041/TL-20-765 Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) Docket Number: 82-2500-38038 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold in-person and remote access public hearings on the applications of Byron Solar, LLC (Byron Solar), a wholly owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables, Inc., for a Certificate of Need, a Site Permit, and a High-Voltage Transmission Line (HVTL) Route Permit for the Byron Solar Project (Project). Project Description The proposed Project includes an up to 200-megawatt (MW) solar energy generating system and associated facilities in Dodge County. Byron Solar also proposes to construct approximately three to four and a half miles of 345 kilovolt (kV) overhead high voltage transmission line (HVTL) in Olmsted and Dodge Counties to connect the solar facility with the electric transmission grid at the Byron Substation. The project’s primary components include solar panels affixed to a linear ground-mounted single-axis tracking system, inverters and transformers housed in electrical cabinets, electrical collection system, collection line, project substation, and supervisory control and data acquisition systems and metering equipment. It also requires fencing, approximately 35.3 miles of access roads, laydown areas, up to 5 weather stations, and an operation and maintenance facility. Byron Solar is anticipating construction to begin in 2024 with commercial operation by the end of 2025. In-Person Hearing Date: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Time: 6:00 p.m. Location: Events Sports Bar & Event Center 401 8th Street SE, Kasson, MN 55944 Link to Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/HiL1bovbkTdGHEAfA - Public meetings start on time. For in-person meetings, arrive a few minutes early so you have time to pick up materials and find a seat. - Members of the public will have the opportunity to offer oral and written comments into the record. Staff from the Commission, the Department of Commerce (Department), and Byron Solar will be available to answer questions about the project and the review process. - The same information will be presented at the in-person and remote-access meetings. - In-person and remote-access meetings will last until everyone at the meeting has had an opportunity to speak or 9:00 p.m., whichever comes first. - Comments received at the meeting and during the comment period will be used by the Commission in making a final decision. To find out if a meeting is canceled call (toll-free) 1-855-731-6208 or 651-201-2213 or visit mn.gov/puc. Remote-Access Hearing Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Time: 6pm Telephone: 1-855-282-6330 Web Address: Minnesota.webex.com Event Password (if needed): cRJunpTR327 Event Number and Access Code: 2497 435 8971 - To view the speaker presentations during the remote-access meeting, follow the directions above to access the meeting over the internet (Webex). You must join the meeting over the internet if you are interested in viewing the speaker presentations. - You can view the presentations and ask questions attending the Webex meeting only, using the built-in Webex audio feature that uses the computer speakers and microphone. - In the alternative, if no computer access, you can dial-in the audio conference using a regular telephone by calling the number indicated above and access code. - Additional information and instructions are available at: https://mn.gov/puc/activities/meetings/webex/ Please contact Cezar Panait, Public Advisor if you have questions on how to participate or have trouble accessing the meeting at Cezar.Panait@state.mn.us or 651-201-2207. Public Hearing and Process Information The Honorable Barbara Case, Administrative Law Judge with the Office of Administrative Hearings, will preside over the public hearings and after a comment period, will provide the Commission with findings of fact, conclusions of law, and a recommendation. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public input on the proposed project and the Environmental Assessment. Interested persons will have the opportunity to: (1) ask questions of the applicant and agency staff; (2) offer verbal and written comments on the merits of the proposed project; and (3) suggest possible conditions to be considered for inclusion in the site or route permits. Members of the public may participate without the necessity of intervening as a party. Representation by legal counsel is permitted but not required. The hearings will end when all attendees have had the opportunity to comment and all other business has been concluded, or 9:00 p.m., whichever occurs first. Written comments may be submitted during the comment period following the hearing using the methods described in this notice. Minnesota Statutes and Rules. For statute and rule information for the Byron Solar Project see Minn. Stat. § 216B.243 and Minn. R. Ch. 7849 (certificate of need) and Minn. Stat. § 216E and Minn. R. Ch. 7850 (site and route permits). Relevant Minnesota statutes and rules may be viewed at: https://www.revisor.mn.gov. Eminent Domain: We have recently been advised that independent power producers may have eminent domain authority. If the Commission issues a site or route permit, Byron Solar might evaluate whether it can use the power of eminent domain to take land for this project. Written Comment Period In addition to the public hearings, written comments will be accepted through November 8, 2022, by 4:30 p.m. Please include the docket number in all communications. Please focus your comments on information that will help answer the following questions: - Should the Commission grant a certificate of need for the proposed high- voltage transmission line project? - Should the Commission grant a site permit for the proposed solar energy generating system? - Should the Commission grant a route permit for the proposed high-voltage transmission line? - If granted, what additional conditions or requirements should be included in a site or route permit for the proposed project? Comments received after the close of the comment period may or may not be considered by the Commission. Comments may be submitted via: Online: mn.gov/puc/consumers/public-comments, and follow the instructions. Email: consumer.puc@state.mn.us U.S. Mail: Consumer Affairs Office Minnesota Public Utilities Commission 121 7th Place East, Suite 350 St. Paul MN 55101 Important. Comments will be made available to the public via the Commission’s website, except in limited circumstances consistent with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. The Commission does not edit or delete personal identifying information from submissions. Environmental Assessment The Department has prepared and issued an environmental assessment (EA) for the project. The EA analyzes the potential impacts of the project and possible mitigation measures. In addition, the EA analyzes the potential impacts of any alternatives contained in the Scoping Decision. The EA is available on the Department’s website and on eDockets (see Additional Information, below). Print copies of the EA are available from the Department upon request; please contact Suzanne Steinhauer at the Department (suzanne.steinhauer@state.mn.us or 651-539-1843). Additional Information Filing Requirements. Utilities, telecommunications carriers, official parties, and state agencies are required to file documents using the Commission’s electronic filing system (eFiling). All parties, participants, and interested persons are encouraged to use eFiling: mn.gov/puc, select eDockets and follow the prompts. Full Case Record. See all documents filed in this matter via the Commission’s website at mn.gov/puc, select eDockets, enter the year (20) and the docket number (764) for the Certificate of Need, docket number (763) for Site Permit, and docket number (765) for the Route Permit, and select Search. Subscribe to the Docket. To receive email notification when new documents are filed in this matter visit: https://www.edockets.state.mn.us/EFiling, select Subscribe to Dockets and follow the prompts. Department of Commerce Website: https://apps.commerce.state.mn.us/eera/web/project/14509 Certificate of Need, Site and Route Permit Applications. Print copies of the application are also available for viewing at these locations: - Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 - Kasson Public Library, 607 First St NW, Kasson, MN 55944 Project Contacts Public Utilities Commission Michael Kaluzniak, Energy Facilities Planner, mike.kaluzniak@state.mn.us or 651-201-2257 Public Utilities Commission Public Advisor Cezar Panait, Public Advisor, cezar.panait@state.mn.us or 651-201-2207 Department of Commerce Suzanne Steinhauer, Environmental Review Manager, suzanne.steinhauer@state.mn.us or 651-539-1843 Steve Rakow, Analyst Coordinator, stephen.rakow@state.mn.us or 651-539-1833 Byron Solar Scott Wentzell, scott.wentzell@edf-re.com or 612-486-4523 If any reasonable accommodation is needed to enable you to fully participate in this meeting, please contact the Commission at 651-296-0406 or 1-800-657-3782 at least one week in advance of the meetings. To request this document in another format such as large print or audio, call 651-296- 0406 (voice). Persons with a hearing or speech impairment may call using their preferred Telecommunications Relay Service or email consumer.puc@state.mn.us for assistance. (Oct. 11, 2022) 110556