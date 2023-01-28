NOTICE OF ESTABLISHMENT OF BRANCH Notifi

NOTICE OF ESTABLISHMENT OF BRANCH Notification is given that F & M Community Bank, National Association, 100 Saint Anthony Street North, Preston, MN 55965, has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on January 27, 2023, as specified in 12 C.F.R. §5, for permission to establish a branch located at 1820 W. Frontage Road Highway 52 NW, Rochester, Minnesota 55901. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file comments in writing with the Director for District Licensing, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 425 S. Financial Place, Suite 1700, Chicago, Illinois 60605, or CE.Licensing@occ.treas.gov within 30 days of the date of this publication, ending on February 27, 2023. The public file is available for inspection in that office during regular business hours. Written requests for a copy of the public file on the application should be sent to the Director for District Licensing. (Jan. 28, 2023) 174799