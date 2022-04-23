NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO T

NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #535 ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for office of school board member of Independent School District #535 shall begin at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and shall close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to fill Director #2 for a term of four (4) years, Director #4 for a term of four (4) years, Director #5 for a term of four (4) years, and Director #6 for a term of four (4) years. Candidates may not file for more than one position. Affidavits of Candidacy are available Monday through Friday from the City Clerk’s Office, Rochester City Hall, 201 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the next ensuing general election. The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the City Clerk’s Office and the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Dated: February 8th, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD /s/ Don Barlow (April 23, 2022) 55010