NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO T

NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 533 DOVER-EYOTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 533 shall begin on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and shall close at 5 o’clock PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At that election, four (4) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk designee, Tara Dabelstein, Dover-Eyota Public Schools, 615 South Avenue SW, Eyota MN 55934. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same general election. Affidavits of candidacy must list the term the candidate is seeking. The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5 o’clock PM on August 16, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD /s/____________________ Heather Duellman School District Clerk Dover-Eyota Public Schools Independent School District No. 533 June 13, 2022 (July 30, 2022) 86158