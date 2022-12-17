Notice of Filing Haverhill Township Olms

Notice of Filing Haverhill Township Olmsted County, Minnesota Notice is hereby given by the Town Board of Haverhill Township, in Olmsted County, Minnesota, that filings for Town Officers shall open on the 3rd day of January, 2023 and close at 5:00 P.M. on the 17th day of January, 2023. Filing shall be at the office of the clerk located at 6225 College View Road E. Rochester, MN 55904. Filings shall be as follows: Two Town Supervisor(s)for a three year term. One Town Treasurer for a two year term. The Annual Town Meeting and Election shall be held on the 14th day of March 2023 at the Haverhill Town Hall. Given under my hand this 14th day of December, 2022 Joe Mahoney, Clerk Jerome Lawler, Deputy Clerk (Dec. 17, 2022) 131328