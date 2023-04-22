NOTICE OF HEARING ON ASSESSMENTS FOR 202

NOTICE OF HEARING ON ASSESSMENTS FOR 2023 STREET IMPROVEMENTS Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Byron, Minnesota, will meet in the City Hall in the City of Byron, Minnesota, on the 9th day of May, 2023, at six o’clock P.M. to consider objections to the proposed assessments for 2023 Street Improvements heretofore ordered by the City Council. The area proposed to be assessed consists of lot, piece or parcel of land benefited by said improvement, which has been ordered made and is as follows: 7th Street NW (from approximately 175 feet west of 5th Avenue NW to 9th Avenue NW), 9th Street NW (from approximately 200 feet west of 5th Avenue NW to approximately 160 feet east of 9th Avenue NW), 6th Avenue NW (7th Street NW to 9th Street NW), 7th Avenue NW, 8th Avenue NW (7th Street NW to 12th Street NW), 9th Avenue NW (4th Street NW to 7th Street NW) in the City of Byron, Minnesota. The total cost of said improvements is $1,556,964. Deferment may be considered for senior citizens that can meet hardship requirements. (April 22, 2023) 214435