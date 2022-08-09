Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process: Public Participation T-Mobile proposes the upgrade of a water tank telecommunications facility and associated ground level equipment at 3110 18th Ave. NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN. Members of the public interested in submitting comments on the possible effects on historic properties included in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places may send their comments to Andrew Smith, RESCOM Environmental Corp., PO Box 361 Petoskey, MI 49770 or call 260-385-6999. (Aug. 9, 2022) 89283