NOTICE OF INTENT BY MINNWEST BANK, REDWO

NOTICE OF INTENT BY MINNWEST BANK, REDWOOD FALLS, MINNESOTA to relocate a detached facility within Rochester, Minnesota Notice is hereby given that Minnwest Bank, Redwood Falls, Minnesota has notified the Minnesota Department of Commerce of its intent to relocate a detached facility from 331 16th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55901 a distance of approximately 2.37 miles to 2575 Commerce Drive Northwest, Suite 100, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55901. The notice of intent to relocate the detached facility was filed with the Minnesota Department of Commerce on April 7, 2023. This Notice is being published in the Post Bulletin in Rochester, Minnesota on April 18, 2023, and will be posted in the lobby at the existing detached facility. Written comments to the Minnesota Department of Commerce are not solicited and no comment period is provided for in Minnesota Statutes. Consistent with state law, the nonconfidential part of the notice of intent to relocate the detached facility is available for review at the Minnesota Department of Commerce by contacting bank.applications.comm@state.mn.us or (651) 539-1570. Minnwest Bank 300 South Washington St. Redwood Falls, Minnesota 56283 Redwood County Minnesota Bank Charter 1639 (April 18, 2023) 2135454