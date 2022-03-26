Notice of Intent To Consider Plans to Re

Notice of Intent To Consider Plans to Redistrict Olmsted County Commissioner Districts – Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Council/Board Chambers, the Olmsted County Board will conduct a public hearing to consider plans to Redistrict the Olmsted County Commissioner Districts based upon the population of the 2020 US Census. Notice is also hereby given that on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Council/Board Chambers, the Olmsted County Board will meet for the purpose of redistricting the Olmsted County Commissioner Districts. This notice of the public hearing and the intent to consider the plans for redistricting county commissioner districts is given in accordance with Minnesota Statute Section 375.025. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 26th day of March, 2022. Ben Griffith, Planning Director, Olmsted County Planning Department, Olmsted County, Minnesota. (March 26, 2022) 45431