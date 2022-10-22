NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENACT ORDINANCE AND PUBLIC HEARING On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, sometime after 9:00 a.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Council/Board Chambers or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the Olmsted County Board will conduct a public hearing to consider changes to Chapter 3500 of the Olmsted County Code of Ordinances, the Solid Waste Management Ordinance. Some of the more important changes include the following: • Increase the number of Class A Hauler Licenses to 12. • Add a Class C Hauler License category for Persons providing roll-off container collection services. • Add a Class D Hauler License category for Persons providing bulky waste/”junk” hauling services. The effective date for these changes would be January 1, 2023. Changes are also proposed to the Solid Waste Management Fee and Service Charge Schedule. These changes include: • General changes to clarify the Solid Waste Management Service Charge rates for the various types of waste collected, effective January 1, 2023; and • Changes to accommodate the collection of the required service charge related to the new license types and adjustments to fees to reflect actual costs, effective March 1, 2023. While a printed copy of the proposed changes to the ordinance is available for inspection during regular office hours in the County Auditor Division of the Property Records and Licensing Department, the proposed ordinance can be found online at https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/garbage-recycling/proposed-changes-chapter-3500-solid-waste-management-ordinance. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department at 507-328-7070. (Oct. 22, 2022) 114273