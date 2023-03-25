NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENACT ORDINANCE AND PUBLIC HEARING On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, sometime after 10:00 a.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Council/Board Chambers or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the Olmsted County Board will conduct a public hearing to consider changes to Chapter 3500 of the Olmsted County Code of Ordinances, the Solid Waste Management Ordinance. Some of the more important changes include the following: • Make enforcement provisions of the Ordinance more consistent with other County ordinances and provide a full array of enforcement options when needed. • Make minor changes to the Solid Waste Management Fee and Service Charge Schedule related to the acceptance of lithium batteries. • The effective date for these changes would be April 15, 2023. While a printed copy of the proposed changes to the ordinance is available for inspection during regular office hours in the County Auditor Division of the Property Records and Licensing Department, the proposed ordinance can be found online at: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/government/ordinances-codes. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department at 507-328-7070. (March 25, 2023) 206927