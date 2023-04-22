NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENACT ORDINANCE/ PUB

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENACT ORDINANCE/ PUBLIC HEARING That on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at some time after 10:00 a.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Council/Board Chambers or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the Olmsted County Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Enactment of the Olmsted County Building Code Ordinance for unincorporated areas of the County retroactive to June 2, 2015. This notice is given pursuant to law and any interested person may present testimony and evidence bearing on the proceedings at the above-mentioned time and place. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 22nd day of April, 2023. Don Vankeulen Olmsted County Planning Department (April 22, 2023) 215637