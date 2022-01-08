NOTICE OF INTENT TO HOLD A PUBLIC HEARIN

NOTICE OF INTENT TO HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING That on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, sometime after 3:00 p.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Council/Board Chambers or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the Olmsted County Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Enactment of revisions to the Olmsted County Chapter 3500 Solid Waste Management Ordinance, including but not limited to, facility siting, collection, transportation, and processing of source-separated organic materials including food waste. These changes are being made to permit food waste composting and provide additional collection, transportation, and siting options. Other minor changes to the ordinance were made throughout. Revisions to the Administrative Penalty Schedule will also be enacted to correlate with these changes. These revisions will take effect on March 31, 2022. All interested persons can submit written comments prior to the meeting or present their views orally during the live public hearing on January 18, 2022. Public comment options for the public hearing are available at: https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department at 507-328-7070. (Jan. 8, 2022) 21223