NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Date: February 7, 2023 1. A default has occurred in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by Nicholas Sweet and Shannon Sweet, spouses married to each other, as mortgagors, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association, a national banking association, MIN: 1000739-0000003894-4 (“Bremer”), as mortgagee, dated July 25, 2016, and recorded on September 1, 2016, as Document No. A-1405343, as assigned to Bremer, by MERS, pursuant to that certain assignment of mortgage dated January 12, 2023, and recorded on January 27, 2023, as Document No. A1580815, both in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Olmsted County, Minnesota (collectively, “Mortgage”). The land described in the Mortgage is not registered land. 2. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: $140,000.00. 3. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage or any part thereof. 4. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount due on the Mortgage is: $142,991.38. 6. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage shall be foreclosed, and the land located at 3912 Oak Park Circle Southeast, Rochester, Minnesota 55904, Property Tax ID No. 632144037634, and legally described as follows: Lot Nine (9), Oak Park, according to the Plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for said county (“Property”), shall be sold by the Sheriff of Olmsted County, Minnesota, at public auction on March 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office: 101 Fourth Street Southeast, Rochester, Minnesota 55904. 7. The time allowed by law for redemption by mortgagors or mortgagors’ personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale. 8. The mortgagors must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 28, 2023 if the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23. 9. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS’ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINN. STAT. § 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. 10. The mortgagors released from financial obligation on the Mortgage are: None. Bremer Bank, National Association (a national banking association) By its attorneys: /s/ Lindsay W. Cremona Lindsay W. Cremona, #393599 John W. Kuehl, #399794 Attorneys for Mortgagee Jellum Law, P.A. 14985 60th Street North Stillwater, MN 55082 (651) 439-2951 #23778 (Feb 7, 14, 21 & 28; March 7 & 14, 2023) 188800