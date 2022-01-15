NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Date: January 15, 2022. 1. A default has occurred in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by Bradley D. Brown, a single person, as mortgagor, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association, a national banking association (“Bremer”), as mortgagee, dated May 25, 2018, and recorded on June 4, 2018, as Document No. A1450031, as assigned to Bremer, by MERS, pursuant to that certain assignment of mortgage dated December 9, 2021, and recorded on December 17, 2021, as Document No. A1554916, both in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Olmsted County, Minnesota (collectively, “Mortgage”). The land described in the Mortgage is not registered land. 2. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: $369,000.00. 3. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage or any part thereof. 4. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount due on the Mortgage is: $407,235.29. 6. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage shall be foreclosed, and the land located at 1149 Fox Meadow Court Southwest, Rochester, Minnesota 55902, Property Tax ID No. 64-04-44-072684, and legally described as follows: Lot 5, Block 4, Fox Hill Fourth, in the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota (“Property”), shall be sold by the Sheriff of Olmsted County, Minnesota, at public auction on March 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office: 101 4th Street Southeast, Rochester, Minnesota 55904. 7. The time allowed by law for redemption by mortgagor or mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale. 8. The mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2022, if the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23. 9. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINN. STAT. § 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. 10. The mortgagor released from financial obligation on the Mortgage is: None Bremer Bank, National Association (a national banking association) By its attorneys: ANASTASI JELLUM, P.A. Dated: January 15, 2022. /s/ Garth G. Gavenda Garth G. Gavenda, #310918 Lindsay W. Cremona, #393599 14985 60th Street North Stillwater, MN 55082 (651) 439-2951 Garth.Gavenda@AJ-Law.com Lindsay.Cremona@AJ-Law.com ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE #22788 (Jan. 15, 22 & 29; Feb. 5, 12 & 19, 2022) 23324