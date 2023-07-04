NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Date: July 4, 2023 1. A default has occurred in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by Leonardo Rangel-Castilla, a married man, as mortgagor, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association, a national banking association, MIN: 1000739-0000009706-4 (“Bremer”), as mortgagee, dated June 15, 2018, and recorded on July 6, 2018, as Document No. A1452714, as assigned to Bremer, by MERS, pursuant to that certain assignment of mortgage dated April 27, 2023, and recorded on June 5, 2023, as Document No. A1587005, both in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Olmsted County, Minnesota (“Mortgage”). The land described in the Mortgage is not registered land. 2. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: $161,175.00. 3. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage or any part thereof. 4. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount due on the Mortgage is: $133,485.68. 6. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage shall be foreclosed, and the land located at 121 18th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, Minnesota 55901, Property Tax ID No. 74-34-34-048727, and legally described as follows: The South 62.9 feet of Lots 6 & 7, Block 2, West Zumbro Addition to the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota, together with the North 1/2 of the vacated alley adjacent to the above described property (“Property”), shall be sold by the Sheriff of Olmsted County, Minnesota, at public auction on August 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office: 101 Fourth Street Southeast, Rochester, Minnesota 55904. 7. The time allowed by law for redemption by mortgagor or mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is 6 months after the date of sale. 8. The mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 22, 2024 if the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23. 9. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINN. STAT. § 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. 10. The mortgagor released from financial obligation on the Mortgage is: None. Bremer Bank, National Association (a national banking association) By its attorneys: /s/ John W. Kuehl Lindsay W. Cremona, #393599 John W. Kuehl, #399794 Jellum Law, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 14985 60th Street North Stillwater, MN 55082 (651) 439-2951 #24101 (July 4, 11, 18 & 25; August 1 & 8, 2023) 238936