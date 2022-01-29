NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Date: January 25, 2022 YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage: INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED 1. The Mortgagors are Alfred T. Mannino and Peggy A. Mannino, husband and wife. 2. The Mortgagee is First Alliance Credit Union, a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Minnesota. 3. The Mortgage is dated December 15, 2017, and was recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Olmsted County, Minnesota, on December 21, 2017, as Document Number A1440270. 4. The Mortgage has not been assigned. INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES 5. The tax parcel identification numbers of the mortgaged premises is 73.17.22.033728. 6. The legal description of the mortgaged premises is: Lot Six, Block Three, Connemara Hills Subdivision, Olmsted County Minnesota, accordingly to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for said County, subject to a well and water pipeline declaration, recorded in Book W-4 on Page 81 at No. 72; Also subject to covenants, easements and restrictions of record. 7. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises is 5202 Connemara Drive Northeast, Rochester, Minnesota 55906. OTHER FORECLOSURE DATA 8. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent as defined by the Minnesota Residential Mortgage Originator and Servicer Licensing Act. As defined by this Act, the name of the residential mortgage servicer is Servion, Inc., and the name of the lender or broker is First Alliance Credit Union. INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE 9. The conditions precedent and requisites for foreclosure under the Minnesota Statutes on foreclosure by advertisement have been satisfied, including that no action at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage is pending and that a default has occurred by which the power to sell has become operative. 10. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $150,000.00. 11. At the date of this Notice, the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes (if any) paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is $145,054.59. 12. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the Sheriff of Olmsted County, Minnesota, will sell the mortgaged premises at public auction on March 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Civil/Warrants Division, in the Olmsted County Law Enforcement Center, 101 Fourth Street Southeast, in the City of Rochester, Minnesota. 13. The time allowed by law for redemption by the Mortgagor or the personal representatives or assigns of the Mortgagor is six months after the date of sale. 14. If the real estate is an owner-occupied single-family dwelling, the time to vacate the property if the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes, section 580.30, or if the property is not redeemed under Minnesota Statutes, section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on the 19th day of September 2022. 15. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS’ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. FIRST ALLIANCE CREDIT UNION, Mortgagee DUNLAP & SEEGER, P. A. By /s/ Paul W. Bucher Paul W. Bucher Attorney Registration No. 123237 Attorneys for Mortgagee 30 Third Street Southeast, Suite 400 Post Office Box 549 Rochester, Minnesota 55903-0549 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 (Jan. 29; Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 & March 5, 2022) 27417