NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of that certain Mortgage dated October 7, 2009, executed by Gene A. Miller and Linda L. Miller, husband and wife, as Mortgagors, to Dairyland Equipment Services, Inc., as Mortgagee, filed with the Olmsted County Recorder on October 27, 2009, as Document No. A-1215210; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; and that the mortgagee or assignee has elected to declare the entire sum secured by the note and mortgage to be immediately due and payable as provided in the note and mortgage; That the original or maximum principal amount secured by the mortgage was Fifteen Thousand and No/100 DOLLARS ($15,000.00); That there is due and claimed to be due on the mortgage, including interest to date hereof, the sum of Thirty-Three Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Four and 66/100 DOLLARS ($33,624.66); And that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, said mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in the County of Olmsted, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: Lot 6, Block 3, Sunset Terrace, City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota. The real property’s street address is: 1826 18½ Street N.W., Rochester, Minnesota 55901. The real property’s identification number is: 742731022189. will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on the 11th day of May, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Olmsted County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s office located at 101 4th St. S.E., in the City of Rochester, in said county and state, to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage on said premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law, subject to redemption by the mortgagors, their personal representative or assigns within six (6) months from date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 11, 2022. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Transaction agent: N/A. Transaction agent’s Mortgage identification number: N/A. Mortgage originator: N/A. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. Dated as of the 8th day of March, 2022. Dairyland Equipment Services, Inc., Mortgagee /s/ Michael S. Dove Michael S. Dove #214310 GISLASON & HUNTER LLP 2700 South Broadway P. O. Box 458 New Ulm, MN 56073-0458 Phone: 507-354-3111 Fax: 507-354-8447 Attorneys for Mortgagee (March 12, 19 & 26; April 2, 9 & 16, 2022) 40998