NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 14, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $102,900.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Julius Stokes, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100011300224103290 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 21, 2016, Ramsey County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T02574114 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit 1110, Condominium Number 124, Gallery Tower Condominium REGISTERED PROPERTY PROPERTY ADDRESS: 26 10th St W Unit 1110, Saint Paul, MN 55102 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 312922340178 COT# 614932 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Ramsey THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $111,095.40 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 7, 2022, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, The Lowry Building/City Hall Annex, 25 West 4th St., Suite 150, St. Paul, MN 55102 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June 7, 2023, or the next business day if June 7, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 10, 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY: Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for December 7, 2022, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to January 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address The Lowry Building/City Hall Annex, 25 West 4th St., Suite 150, St. Paul, MN 55102. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by July 5, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: December 6, 2022. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Assignee of Mortgagee Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 19-112102 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 5, 2023, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to February 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address The Lowry Building/City Hall Annex, 25 West 4th St., Suite 150, St. Paul, MN 55102. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by August 2, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: December 29, 2022. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Assignee of Mortgagee Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 19-112102 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for February 2, 2023, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to February 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address The Lowry Building/City Hall Annex, 25 West 4th St., Suite 150, St. Paul, MN 55102. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by August 23, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: January 24, 2023. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Assignee of Mortgagee Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 19-112102 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee (Jan. 28, 2023) 174884