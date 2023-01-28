NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: Default has occurred in the following described mortgage: INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED 1. DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 24, 2016. 2. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $35,000.00 3. MORTGAGORS: Andreanna TaherKhanchi and Jacob Kahl 4. MORTGAGEE: Amir Real Estate LLC 5. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 19, 2019 as Document Number T-149153 in the Office of the Registrar of Titles of Olmsted County, Minnesota. 6. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None. INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES 7. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF THE MORTGAGED PREMISES: 64.12.44.060335 8. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 17, Block 1, Spruce Meadows Subdivision, in the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota TORRENS PROPERTY. 9. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted. 10. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1909 Spruce Meadows Dr. SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 OTHER FORECLOSURE DATA 11. TRANSACTION AGENT: The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30. 12. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Amir Real Estate LLC INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE 12. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $41,388.45 13. THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof; and the pre-foreclosure requirements of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied. 14. PURSUANT, to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed and the property described above will be sold by the Sheriff of Olmsted County by public auction as follows: 15. DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. 16. PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 101 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 to pay the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees, allowed by law, subject to redemption within six months from the date of said sale by Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns. 17. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE SALE. If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the Mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, is 11.59 p.m. on September 23, 2023, or the next business day if September 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Date: January 24, 2023. AMIR REAL ESTATE LLC Mortgagee /s/ Frank J. McAnulty By: Frank J. McAnulty 1801 Greenview Dr. SW, Suite 102 Rochester, MN 55902 Telephone: (507) 529-2211 Attorney for Mortgagee Attorney Registration No. 0181213 (Jan. 28; Feb. 4, 11, 18 & 25; March 4, 2023) 175953