NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 19, 2006 MORTGAGOR: Lane David Grant, Jr., a single person MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 15, 2007, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A-1126761, Olmsted County, Minnesota. MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6513 75th Street NW, Oronoco, MN 55960 TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 853634039063, 853634039062, and 853634039061 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at a point near the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Eight (108), Range Fifteen (15), where the West line of the public road running North and South along the East side of said quarter section intersects the North line of the public road running East and West along the South side of said quarter section, running thence West 75 feet for the place of beginning, running thence North a distance of 75 feet, running thence East a distance of 75 feet, running thence North a distance of 66 feet, running thence West a distance of 50 feet, running thence North a distance of 125 feet, running thence West a distance of 125 feet, running thence South a distance of 123 feet, running thence East a distance of 50 feet, running thence South a distance of 143 feet, running thence East a distance of 50 feet to the place of beginning, less land conveyed to Jane Aune, a widow, by deed recorded June 25, 1969, in Book 341 of Deeds on page 50, described as follows: Commencing at a point 141 feet North of the intersection of the West line of the North and South highway running North and South through the center of Section 36, Township 108, Range 15, with the North line of the East and West highway running along the South line of said Section for a place of beginning, thence West parallel with said East and West highway 52.75 feet, thence North parallel with said North and South highway 59 feet, thence East 52.75 feet, thence South along the West line of said North and South highway 59 feet to the place of beginning, being part of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Eight (108), Range Fifteen (15), and also less land conveyed to Fred T. Stussy by deed recorded July 20, 1972, in Book 348 of deeds, page 897 as described as follows: Commencing at a point near the Southeast (SE) corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Eight (108), Range Fifteen (15), where the West line of the public road running North and South along the East line of said quarter section intersects the North line of the public road running East and West along the South side of said quarter section, running thence West 75 feet; running thence North a distance of 75 feet, running thence East a distance of 75 feet, running thence North a distance of 66 feet, running thence West a distance of 50 feet for the place of beginning, running thence North a distance of 125 feet, running thence West a distance of 125 feet, running thence South a distance of 123 feet, running thence East a distance of 50 feet, running thence South 2 feet, running thence East a distance of 75 feet to the place of beginning, Olmsted County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $92,800.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $67,280.02 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.5%, with a daily per diem of $11.33. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, Subd. 30. The name of the residential mortgage servicer and lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02 is: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 6, 2023, at 10:00 am. PLACE OF SALE: Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 101 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: January 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: May 12, 2023 GURSTEL LAW FIRM By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832) 6681 Country Club Drive Golden Valley, MN 55427 (763) 267-6785 Attorney in Fact for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union IMPORTANT NOTICE This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. (May 20 & 27; June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 224476