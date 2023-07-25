NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: 07/30/2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $203,700.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jason Rush, a single manMORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Citizens Bank, N.A., a national banking association DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 08/02/2019 as Doc No. A 1478011 in the Office of the County Recorder in Olmsted County, Minnesota. The mortgage was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Citizens Bank, N.A. Assignment dated: 11/30/2022 Assignment recorded: 11/30/2022 Assignment recording information: Document No. A1577939 All in the records of the County Recorder in Olmsted County, Minnesota. TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 75.28.31.067418 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 6, BLOCK 1, SHARDLOW ADDITION, COMMON INTEREST COMMUNITY NO. 208, IN THE CITY OF BYRON, OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA Abstract Property STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 610 Shardlow Lane Northeast, Byron, MN 55920 1547 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Citizens Bank, N.A., a national banking association RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Citizens Bank THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $243,778.29 AS OF 7/28/2023. THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Olmsted County, Minnesota at public auction as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 09/20/2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, 101 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 3/20/2024, or the next business day if 3/20/2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Publication to begin the week of: 7/25/2023 Citizens Bank, N.A. f/k/a RBS Citizens N.A., Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee 925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703 (July 25; Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 243463