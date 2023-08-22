NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 3, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $207,417.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Seungleal Paek, a married man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100252230002464317 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital, LLC SERVICER: MidFirst Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 5, 2015, Olmsted County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T139808 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation; thereafter assigned to U.S. Bank National Association not in its Individual Capacity but solely as trustee for RMTP Trust, Series 2021 Cottage-TT-V; thereafter assigned to MidFirst Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Woodhaven Third Subdivision, in the City of Rochester, Minnesota REGISTERED PROPERTY PROPERTY ADDRESS: 727 Woodhaven Court NE, Rochester, MN 55906 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 742521025512 COT# 36052.0 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH AUGUST 13, 2023: $192,628.91 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 11, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 101 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on April 11, 2024, or the next business day if April 11, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: August 15, 2023 MidFirst Bank Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X LOGS Legal Group LLP Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (Aug. 22 & 29; Sept. 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 250945