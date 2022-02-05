NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated September 22, 2017, executed by Somnang J. Heng, a single person, as mortgagor(s) to Coulee Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of Two Hundred Forty-eight Thousand Nine Hundred and 00/100 ($248,900.00) Dollars, recorded with the Olmsted County Registrar of Titles, State of Minnesota, on October 2, 2017, as Document. No. T-145169; that the mortgage is upon registered land; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of Two Hundred Twenty-six Thousand Eighty-seven and 78/100 ($226,087.78) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: Lot Twenty-nine (29), Block One (1), “Meadow Park Fourteenth Subdivision”, in the City of Rochester, Minnesota, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Registrar of Titles in and for said County. Property address: 709 17½ Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 Parcel I.D. #: 64.12.34.013861 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Mortgage Originator: Coulee Bank will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on April 7, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 101 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), his/her heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 7, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday). THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated: February 5, 2022 Coulee Bank, Mortgagee Peter J. Frank, GDO LAW, Attorneys for Coulee Bank, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249 (Feb. 5, 12, 19 & 26; March 5 & 12, 2022) 30196