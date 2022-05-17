NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Jody A Heath, a single person, single woman Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage, its successors and assigns Dated: June 15, 2018 Recorded: June 25, 2018 Olmsted County Recorder Document No. A1451720 Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: January 21, 2022 Recorded: January 21, 2022 Olmsted County Recorder Document No. A1557922 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100139105013018527 Lender or Broker: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association Mortgage Originator: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Apartment number fifteen, Valhalla number ten (10) and an undivided 4.5% interest in the common elements of Valhalla number ten in the City of Rochester, Olmstead County, Minnesota. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 742621023562 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 535 19th St NW Unit 15 Rochester, MN 55901 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $68,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $67,004.69 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 5, 2022, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Civil Division of Sheriff’s Department, 101 SE Fourth Street, Rochester, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is January 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: May 11, 2022 U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee 101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626 St. Paul, MN 55101 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN11148 (May 17, 24 & 31; June 7, 14 & 21, 2022) 63955