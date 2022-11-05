Notice of Nondiscriminatory Policy as to Students from The Rochester Chinese School The Rochester Chinese School admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, and other school-administered programs. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our principal Dr. Xiaomin Wang at xiaominwangbao@gmail.com. We welcome all Chinese language and art enthusiasts to join us. (Nov. 5, 2022) 118787