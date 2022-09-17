Notice of Opportunity for Public Input a

Notice of Opportunity for Public Input and Adoption of the ROCOG 2023-2026 Transportation Involvement Program (TIP) Notice is hereby given that the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments will be meeting at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in conference room 161, Olmsted County Campus 2117 Building, 2117 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN, to consider the following: The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) Policy Board at their scheduled monthly meeting on September 28, 2022, will meet to review the final draft of the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and to vote on its adoption. The TIP identifies a four-year program of federally funded transportation projects in the Rochester-Olmsted County metropolitan planning area. The final draft version of the 2023-2026 TIP will be available on the Transportation Improvement Program page of the ROCOG website (rocogmn.org), or by contacting Charlie Reiter, Principal Transportation Planner, at 507-328-7136 or charlie.reiter@olmstedcounty.gov. The street/highway, bicycle / pedestrian and transit projects in the draft TIP are included because they are expected to receive federal transportation funds that are coordinated locally by ROCOG. Participation in the meeting will also be available to the public online via access provided through the Olmsted County online meeting portal at: www.olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal (Sept. 17, 2022) 101973