Notice of Opportunity for Public Input a

Notice of Opportunity for Public Input and Adoption of the ROCOG 2023 Title VI/LEP Plan Update Notice is herby given that the 30-day public comment period for Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) Title VI/Limited English Proficiency Plan (LEP) Update, is now open. Notice is also hereby given that the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments will be meeting at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2022, in conference room 161, Olmsted County Campus 2117 Building, 2117 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN, to review the final draft of the Title VI/Limited English Proficiency Plan Update and to vote on its adoption. As a sub-recipient of federal funds, ROCOG is subject to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and the associated laws and orders related to non-discrimination. Guidance on how to meet the intent of these statutes is provided through Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Circular FTA 4702.1B issued in October 2012. ROCOG staff has prepared the Title VI/Limited English Proficiency Plan Update consistent with the guidance of Circular C 4702.1B. The final draft version of the Title VI/Limited English Proficiency Plan Update will be available on the Title VI/Limited English Proficiency Plan page of the ROCOG website (rocogmn.org), or by contacting Muhammad Khan, Principal Planner, at 507-328-7134 or muhammad.khan@olmstedcounty.gov. Participation in the meeting will also be available to the public online via access provided through the Olmsted County online meeting portal at: www.olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal (Sept. 24, 2022) 104572