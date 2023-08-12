NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC INPUT O

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC INPUT ON ROCOG DRAFT 2024-2027 TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (TIP) Notice is hereby given that the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments will be meeting at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in Conference Room 186, Olmsted County Campus 2122 Building, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN, to consider the following: The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) Policy Board at their scheduled monthly meeting on August 23, 2023, will review the Draft 2024-2027 ROCOG Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The TIP identifies a four-year program of federally funded transportation projects in the Rochester-Olmsted County metropolitan planning area. A 30-day public comment period will begin on August 21, 2023, during which time the draft 2024-2027 TIP will be available on the Transportation Improvement Program page of the ROCOG website (https://rocogmn.org/), or by contacting Charlie Reiter, Principal Transportation Planner, at 507-328-6716 or Jarrett.hubbard@olmstedcounty.gov The purpose of this meeting agenda item is to take public comments and questions about the draft TIP. The various street/highway, bicycle/pedestrian and transit projects listed in the draft TIP are expected to receive federal transportation funds that are coordinated locally by ROCOG. Participation in the meeting will also be available to the public online via access provided through the Olmsted County online meeting portal at: www.olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal (Aug. 12, 2023) 249050