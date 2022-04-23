Notice of Opportunity for Public Input o

Notice of Opportunity for Public Input on ROCOG Revision of Public Involvement Policy Notice is hereby given that the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments will be meeting at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in conference room A, Olmsted County Campus 2122 Building, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN, to consider the following: The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) Policy Board will meet to vote on adopting revisions to the Public Involvement Policy (PIP). The PIP is the document that guides ROCOG’s public outreach for planning documents and other transportation planning activities. At the May 25, 2022, ROCOG meeting, the Policy Board will discuss revisions to the PIP to incorporate a recent update to the ROCOG bylaws, as well as lessons learned from the experience of virtual public outreach conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This adoption vote comes after the draft PIP has been made available for a 45-day public comment period, ending at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13. During this 45-day public comment period, the draft PIP will be located on the ROCOG website (rocogmn.org). The draft PIP will also be available by contacting Bryan Law, Principal Transportation Planner, at 507-328-7112 or law.bryan@co.olmsted.mn.us The meeting will also be accessible by the public via Microsoft Teams. (April 23, 2022) 54913