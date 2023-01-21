NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FOREC

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 12, 2023, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to February 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 101 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by August 15, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: January 13, 2023. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Mortgagee Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 22-115376 Attorney for Mortgagee (Jan. 21, 2023) 165111