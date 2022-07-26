NOTICE OF PROPOSED ANNEXATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Cascade Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota, will meet on the 8th day of August 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the Cascade Township Hall located at 2025 75th St. NE, Rochester, MN 55906 for the purpose of considering adoption of, and may adopt, an Orderly Annexation Agreement (OAA) immediately annexing the following property into the City of Rochester. The intent is for the City of Rochester to annex the following property: The East 60.00 feet of the North 659.11 feet of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 107 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota. CONTAINING: 0.91 ACRE (39547.42 SQ. FT.) Annexed properties for a Right-of-Way west of the 50th Avenue NW roadway centerline, intersecting with the 65th Street NW ROW on the North. Public comment will be taken at the meeting on this topic. (July 26, 2022) 83894