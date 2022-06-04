NOTICE OF PROPOSED BANK MERGER AND MAIN OFFICE RELOCATION Notice is hereby given that Premier Bank Minnesota, 316 Oak Street, Farmington, Dakota County, Minnesota 55024, has made application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, for consent to merge with Premier Bank Rochester, 421 1st Avenue Southwest, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55902. Premier Bank Minnesota will be the surviving bank in the merger and all of its offices and the former offices of Premier Bank Rochester will continue to be operated following the merger. Contained within the same application, Premier Bank Minnesota proposes to relocate its main office now located at 316 Oak Street, Farmington, Dakota County, Minnesota 55024, to 101 East 10th Street, Hastings, Dakota County, Minnesota 55033. Premier Bank Minnesota will continue to provide banking services at 316 Oak Street, Farmington, Dakota County, Minnesota 55024, following the relocation. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the regional director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office, 1100 Walnut Street, Suite 2100, Kansas City, Missouri 64106, not later than July 4, 2022. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request. (June 4 & 18; July 2, 2022) 70585