Notice of Proposed Total Budget and Prop

Notice of Proposed Total Budget and Property Taxes The Olmsted County board of commissioners will hold a public meeting on its budget and on the amount of property taxes it is proposing to collect to pay for the costs of services that Olmsted County will provide in 2023. The property tax amounts below compare that portion of the current budget levied in property taxes for Olmsted County for 2022 with the property taxes Olmsted County proposes to collect in 2023. The proposed 2023 Olmsted County Housing and Rehabilitation Authority (OCHRA) property taxes will also be discussed. The meeting will be held on: Thursday, December 1, at 6:00 pm Government Center Boardroom 151 4th Street SE, Rochester You are also invited to send your written comments to: Olmsted County Board, Government Center 151 4th Street SE, Rochester MN 55904 To attend virtually, go to the Olmsted County website: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/government/county-boards-commissions/board-of-commissioners on the right, select , locate this meeting: , select and select this link: