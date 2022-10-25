NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Olmsted C

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing - Election Division office shall conduct a public accuracy test on Friday, October 28th, 2022, at 2 P.M. at the Olmsted County Absentee Voting office located at 2122 Campus Dr SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904. The purpose of the test is to demonstrate the accuracy of the computer programs and voting machines to be used in the State General Election held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Machines to be tested: DS200 Tabulator DS850 Tabulator AutoMark Voter Assist Terminal Mary Blair-Hoeft Olmsted County Director of Property Records (Oct. 25, 2022)