NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Olmsted C

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing - Election Division office shall conduct a public accuracy test on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2 P.M. at the Olmsted County Elections office located at 2122 Campus Dr SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904. The purpose of the test is to demonstrate the accuracy of the computer programs and voting machines to be used in the Township Elections held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Machines to be tested: Omni Ballot Mary Blair-Hoeft Olmsted County Director of Property Records (Feb. 28, 2023) 197011