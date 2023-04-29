NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Olmsted C

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing - Election Division office shall conduct a public accuracy test on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 2 P.M. at the Olmsted County Elections office located at 2122 Campus Dr SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904. The purpose of the test is to demonstrate the accuracy of the computer programs and voting machines to be used in the City of Eyota Special Election held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Machines to be tested: Omni Ballot DS200 Tabulator Mary Blair-Hoeft Olmsted County Director of Property Records (April 26, 2023)214433