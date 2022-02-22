NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Olmsted C

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing - Election Division office shall conduct a public accuracy test on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2 P.M. at the Olmsted County Election’s office located at 2122 Campus Dr SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904. The purpose of the test is to demonstrate the accuracy of the computer programs and voting machines to be used in the Township Elections held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Machines to be tested: AutoMark Voter Assist Terminal W. Mark Krupski Olmsted County Director of Property Records (Feb. 22, 2022) 34569