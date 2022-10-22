NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 514.973, Subd. 4, a public sale will be conducted by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Tuesday November 15, 2022. PLACE OF SALE: Northwest Storage LLC, 840 40th St NW, Rochester, Minnesota 55901, to pay the delinquent rental secured by the storage lien and the costs and disbursements, allowed by law. DESCRIPTION OF THE GOODS TO BE SOLD: The entire contents of rental unit #5 consisting of consumer goods, clothing, dirt bike located in the storage unit on the date of sale. NAME OF THE PERSON ON WHOSE ACCOUNT THE GOODS ARE BEING HELD: #5 Todd A. Mlenar REGISTRATION OF BIDDERS: All bidders must prior to the auction register and agree to the rules of the sale which are available in advance of the auction upon request emailed to scottthamert@gmail.com TERMS OF SALE: All contents of the unit will be sold in bulk to the highest bidder, and for cash only due and payable at the time of sale and further subject to the rules of the sale available upon request. (Oct. 22 & 29, 2022) 108988