NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 514.973, Subd. 4, a public sale will be con- ducted by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Tuesday April 18, 2023. PLACE OF SALE: Safe-N-Secure Storage, LLC. 3223 E. River Rd NE, Rochester, Minnesota 55906, to pay the delinquent rental secured by the storage lien and the costs and dis- bursements, allowed by law. DESCRIPTION OF THE GOODS TO BE SOLD: The entire contents of Rental Unit D86 consisting of con- sumer goods and clothing, located in the storage unit on the date of sale. NAME OF THE PERSON ON WHOSE ACCOUNT THE GOODS ARE BEING HELD: D86 Joe Carter. REGISTRATION OF BIDDERS: All bidders must prior to the auction reg- ister and agree to the rules of the sale which are available in advance of the auction upon request emailed to scottthamert@gmail.com TERMS OF SALE: All contents of the unit will be sold in bulk to the highest bidder, and for cash only due and payable at the time of sale and fur- ther subject to the rules of the sale available upon request. (March 25, 2023) 206887