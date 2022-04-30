Notice of Public Hearing CITY OF BYRON 6

Notice of Public Hearing CITY OF BYRON 680 BYRON MAIN CT NE BYRON MN 55920 City of Byron City Council Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Adopting an ordinance establishing a moratorium on plats and subdivision within the City for a period of one year or until the zoning and subdivision code update has been completed. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (April 30, 2022) 58124